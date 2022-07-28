Jump to content
Love Island fans beg for ad break during Paige and Adam’s ‘plain’ date

‘First time saying this, thank god the ads are here,’ wrote one fan

Tom Murray
Thursday 28 July 2022 22:24
Indiyah plays recorder in Love Island talent show

Love Island saw several of the villa’s couples head out on their final dates during Thursday night’s episode (28 July).

For Paige and Andrew, it was a romantic boat trip to the port of Palma de Mallorca.

The pair were delighted with the setup and raved about their time to the fellow islanders upon their return, however, the audience was not so enraptured.

Fans were left begging for the adverts to roll during the date as the pair’s conversation drifted as slowly as the anchored vessel.

“First time saying this, thank god the ads are here,” wrote one fan.

“ITV2 you can skip to the ad break now,” added another.

One fan rather brutally compared the date and the couple’s chemistry to an uninspired Tesco meal deal of ham sandwich, water and ready salted crisps.

Meanwhile, Dami and Indiyah were treated to a courtyard meal and Flamenco dancers, while Davide and Ekin-Su had dinner in an open theatre featuring a live musical performance from English tenor Alfie Boe.

One fan pointed out: “Paige and Adam are blissfully unaware that they’ve been handed the worst most plain date out of all the couples.”

Love Island’s 2022 finale will air on ITV2 on Monday 1 August at 9pm.

