Love Island fans in hysterics over Paige’s ‘mafia’ remark to Italian Davide

Love Island fans were left reeling over a moment between contestants Paige and Davide in the new series launch.

The moment in question came when Swansea-born Paige attempted to flirt with Davide, who is Italian.

In what many viewers have interpreted as a deliberate nod to Davide’s nationality, Paige mentions her love of mafia fiction.

“I’m obsessed with romantic books and mafia books and that kind of thing. So it’s really set my expectations for relationships to somewhere up here,” she said.

“In real life, obviously guys don’t act like they do in the books and then I’m just disappointed.”

On social media, Love Island fans shared their amusement at the exchange.

“Cracking up that Paige just told Italian Davide that she likes ‘romantic mafia books’,” wrote TV writer Christine Page.

“NO SHE DID NOT SAY MAFIA BOOKS TO DAVIDE,” another viewer commented.

“Davide mentally checked out the conversation the moment she said she likes reading mafia books,” someone else observed.

Another person wrote: “Naw that Paige saying she likes mafia books speaking to Davide deffo is hoping he’s like that guy from 365 days HAHAHAHHA cringe.”

Netflix’s controversial film 365 Days followed a young Polish woman, Anna, who is kidnapped by the head of a mafia gang while on holiday in Sicily, and given a year to fall in love with him.

Love Island continues every day at 9pm on ITV2.