Love Island 2022: Viewers are loving ‘cute’ Paige and Jacques scenes

‘Jacques better not hurt Paige,’ posted a former ‘Love Island’ star

Ellie Harrison
Monday 20 June 2022 22:14
Comments
Jacques threatens to 'flatten' new boy Jay on Love Island

Love Islandviewers have been sharing their support for Paige and Jacques’s relationship after a “cute” scene showed the couple telling each other how they felt.

They were shown enjoying a flirty shower, then sharing a cuddle and admitting they were into each other. Later in the night, the pair had their first kiss.

“It’s been an easy ride with us so far, hasn’t it?” said Paige, before gushing about Jacques in the Beach Hut.

“I actually adore Paige and Jacques together,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Jacques better not hurt Paige,” wrote former Islander Shaughna Phillips.

Recommended

“JACQUES AND PAIGE HAVE MY WHOLE HEART I F**ING LOVE THEM,” added another fan.

See more reactions below.

(Twitter)
(Twitter)
(Twitter)
(Twitter)
(Twitter)
(Twitter)

It’s not all been plain sailing for the couples on Love Island tonight (20 June). After weeks of being coupled up, Indiyah and Ikenna decided to call it a day as they hadn’t managed to find a spark.

Meanwhile, it was announced that Ikenna, Jay, Andrew, Tasha, Amber and Ekin-Su are – according to the public vote – the least popular Islanders.

One vulnerable boy and girl will be kicked out of the villa in tomorrow night’s episode (21 June).

Recommended

Read The Independent’s review of last night’s episode here.

Love Island airs nightly, except Saturdays, on ITV2.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in