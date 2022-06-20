Love Island 2022: Viewers are loving ‘cute’ Paige and Jacques scenes
‘Jacques better not hurt Paige,’ posted a former ‘Love Island’ star
Love Islandviewers have been sharing their support for Paige and Jacques’s relationship after a “cute” scene showed the couple telling each other how they felt.
They were shown enjoying a flirty shower, then sharing a cuddle and admitting they were into each other. Later in the night, the pair had their first kiss.
“It’s been an easy ride with us so far, hasn’t it?” said Paige, before gushing about Jacques in the Beach Hut.
“I actually adore Paige and Jacques together,” one fan wrote on Twitter.
“Jacques better not hurt Paige,” wrote former Islander Shaughna Phillips.
“JACQUES AND PAIGE HAVE MY WHOLE HEART I F**ING LOVE THEM,” added another fan.
See more reactions below.
It’s not all been plain sailing for the couples on Love Island tonight (20 June). After weeks of being coupled up, Indiyah and Ikenna decided to call it a day as they hadn’t managed to find a spark.
Meanwhile, it was announced that Ikenna, Jay, Andrew, Tasha, Amber and Ekin-Su are – according to the public vote – the least popular Islanders.
One vulnerable boy and girl will be kicked out of the villa in tomorrow night’s episode (21 June).
Read The Independent’s review of last night’s episode here.
Love Island airs nightly, except Saturdays, on ITV2.
