Love Island viewers have called out the show’s apparent lack of diversity after All Star islander Kaz Kamwi was unceremoniously dumped from the villa.

Kaz, 29, who first appeared on the programme’s seventh season returned for the series’ first All Stars iteration, currently airing on ITV2.

However, she struggled to find a connection in the villa. After three new blonde bombshells entered, a shock recoupling took place on Tuesday night’s episode (6 February), which left Kaz single and therefore eliminated from the competition.

In response, some fans have accused the series of racism, claiming that producers made no effort to cast someone who would make a suitable match for her.

“Kaz never stood a chance. They never brought in someone for her. This show couldn’t be any more racist,” reads one comment.

Another viewer fumed: “You guys actually could’ve sent Kaz on a date with someone. The show should be ashamed of the way producers treated Kaz.”

Others suggested racial dynamics were at play in how Kaz “became a therapist” for other contestants.

“The producers this season are truly wicked, y’all brought Kaz on for what?” one comment reads. “To be the bff/therapist for the white girls? Y’all clearly had no intention of bringing in someone for her. Truly shameful.”

Kaz received a text to say she had not been picked and was therefore dumped (ITV)

Former islander Rachel Finni, who was also on season seven of the show, has been vocal about the show’s treatment of its Black contestants over recent years.

As Kaz received a text to say she’d been dumped, Rachel posted a message on her Instagram stories within minutes. “Just know that the black islanders are talking in the DMs. A lot were declined. Some refused. But there’s still many to pick from...Where tf are they on our screens?” she wrote.

“I’d also like to point out that I want diversity reflected in ALL aspects ethnicity, body type, disability etc. I of course speak more where I relate.”

Former Islander Rachel Finni posted a message on Instagram within minutes of the dumping (Instagram/@rachel.finni)

Love Island has faced accusations of racism and lack of diversity following awkward recouplings that have often highlighted what some have called the underlying racism of desirability. One fan said it was the “worst” they’d ever seen for diversity.

It also comes as former islander Priya Gopalda told The Sun that she had turned down an invite to appear on the show and was disappointed at its lack of South Asian representation, pointing out that there were no islanders representing the UK’s second-largest racial group and its largest minority.

2023 runner-up Whitney Brown also made a TikTok as the new season aired with the comment “Pov: you’re a black girl on reality TV” showing her getting cut off as she tries to speak.

Some former fans have long advised non-white viewers to boycott the show, claiming that Kaz’s treatment has been the final straw.

Viewers and ex-contestants have slammed the show for a lack of diversity (ITV )

“This is my last time watching this show, after 11 seasons this is the bs you have to show. Good luck,” one viewer wrote.

However, others said Kaz’s dumping had nothing to do with race, with one viewer insisting: “Missed Love Island last night but I’ve woken up to see calls that the show is racist because Kaz went home. Nobody fancied her, how is that the fault of Love Island? She added zero to the villa both times. Lovely girl but she’s boring for TV.”

The Independent has approached Love Island for comment.