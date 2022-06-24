Love Island star Remi says unaired arguments with Jacques ‘ruined his experience’

Former Love Island star Remi Lambert has claimed that unaired clashes with Jacques O’Neill “ruined” his experience on the show.

Remi, a model and rapper from Manchester, was dumped from the island last week after a recoupling session left him single.

Since leaving the villa, he appeared on Sunday’s episode (19 June) of Love Island: Aftersun and has shared his opinions on the show on social media.

He has also appeared on a new episode of podcast Reality with Will Njobvu, released on Friday (24 June).

Speaking alongside fellow eliminated contestant Afia Tonkmor, Remi shared that he and rugby player Jacques argued on several occasions that haven’t been shown to the public.

“Me and Jacques got into quite a lot of arguments; it just made my experience s***,” Remi explained. “It ruined it for me."

He went on to state that he disagreed with others’ explanations of Jacques’s behaviour as being part of the rugby persona: “You can’t treat anyone like that.”

Remi is a ‘Love Island’ fan himself (ITV)

When Afia asked the specifics of their disagreements, Remi gave an example of Jacques allegedly mocking him.

"‘My name’s Remi, I’m hard, I’m from Manny.’ He’d do that constantly and it was so jarring,” he said.

“I was the only one that would stick up for myself, he would always do that to people.”

Representatives at ITV declined to comment when approached by The Independent.

Love Island airs nightly from Sunday to Friday on ITV2 at 9pm. You can read the review of last night’s episode here.