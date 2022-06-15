Love Island viewers cringe at ‘awkward’ rapping from new bombshell Remi

‘WHY’S HE RAPPING FIVE MINS IN THE VILLA?’ asked one viewer

Annabel Nugent
Wednesday 15 June 2022 21:41
Comments
Love Island's contestants Gemma and Davide kiss

Love Island viewers were left in hysterics after newcomer Remi started rapping within the first five minutes of the new episode.

During Wednesday night’s (14 June) episode of the hit reality dating show, the two bombshells – Remi and Jay – got to know the other islanders.

Sitting around the firepit with the rest of the cast at the beginning of the episode, the boys introduced themselves.

Asked what his job is, Remi replied that he is a rapper and a model after which the other islanders requested that he rap for them.

The Mancunian obliged and treated his castmates to a brief performance.

Recommended

Viewers at home, however, joked about the “awkward” moment.

“WHY’S HE RAPPING FIVE MINS IN THE VILLA?” wrote one person on Twitter. Someone else agreed: “No way did this guy start rapping.”

Another added: “I would’ve got the ick as soon as he started rapping.”

(Twitter)
(Twitter)
(Twitter)

“Let’s leave the rapping at home…” quipped a fourth person, while another said: “The rapping is so awkward.”

Recommended

Elsewhere on the episode, Remi and Jay went on dates with three girls of their choice. Jay chose Amber, Ekin-Su, and Tasha. Remi chose Indiyah, Paige, and Ekin-Su.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 everyday except Saturdays. Episodes are then available to watch on ITV Hub and BritBox the following day.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in