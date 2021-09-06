Love Island viewers have branded the show’s reunion episode of Aftersun “awkward” and “cringe”.

Airing on Sunday (5 September) night, the episode saw the cast of series seven reunite in the UK to talk about their time in the villa and see which couples were still together.

The contestants were shown meeting each other’s friends and families in VTs, as well as talking live in the studio about the series.

It was presented by Laura Whitmore, but despite the reunion being highly anticipated, viewers joked that it left them with “the ick”.

“This reunion is so awkward why is no one laughing at the jokes,” one fan questioned, while another commented: “This reunion show is awkward and not in a good way.”

Another commenter wrote: “This reunion is making me cringe.”

Many pointed out that the show was lacking in drama as some of the show’s most contentious characters, including Jake, did not take part.

A number also pointed out their frustration in the lack of questioning to Clarisse about comments she made about Kaz and Tyler’s relationship.

“Why didn’t Laura ask about Clarisse saying ‘Tyler would choose me over Kaz on the outside’?? Wtf is this dry a** reunion??” one tweet read.

“Not Jake avoiding the reunion,” another viewer wrote.

One social media post questioned: “Why is Laura making the whole reunion awkward i was really looking forward to some drama now the show is....”

“This reunion had the potential to be one of the greatest. But nah, it’s some dry s*** with no drama,” another wrote.

This series of Love Island came to an end in August, with Millie Court and Liam Reardon being named the series’ winners.