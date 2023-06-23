Love Island rocked by surprise recoupling

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love Island viewers were shocked by a surprise recoupling at the end of Thursday night’s (22 June) episode.

The ITV2 reality series, in which a line-up of singletons compete to find love and win a cash prize in a luxurious villa, began its 10th season earlier this month.

In the latest episode, Mehdi was seen getting close to Leah, while Molly and Zach were seen going on their first date.

The contestants were also seen playing a game of “Never Have I Ever” while sitting around the villa’s firepit.

Towards the end of the episode, Mehdi received a text that read: “Can all Islanders gather round the fire pit immediately?”

Whitney then reads aloud another text stating that the girls would be choosing who to couple up with, as part of a surprise “recoupling”.

The latest “bombshell” arrivals Mal and Montel were allowed to choose who to couple with first.

After the recoupling, the new couples are as follows: Montel and Leah, Mal and Sammy, Ella and Tyrique, Molly and Zach, Whitney and Mehdi, and Jess and Mitchell.

During the previous episode of Love Island, contestants were invited to vote for who the “least compatible” couples were.

The losers of the vote, Jess, 22, and Sammy, 22, and Leah, 27, and Mitchel, 26, were banned by host Maya Jama from pairing with each other during the next recoupling.

Fans had responded well to the twist, with one viewer writing: “IT JUST GETS BETTER AND BETTER they have upped it so much this season.”

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.