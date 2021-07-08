Love Island viewers are furious with Toby for kissing Chloe while being coupled up with Kaz.

The latest episode, which aired on Thursday night (8 July), saw Toby tell Kaz that he’s “intrigued” by Chloe and wants to get to know her more.

This conversation followed a task in which Kaz was left furious after Chloe decided to kiss Toby on the lips.

Immediately after delivering the news to Kaz, Toby took Chloe to the private terrace area where he explained what he said to Kaz. After Chloe asked him “so, what do you want to do now?” Toby kissed her.

A preview for the next episode sees Toby breaking the news to a visibly-shocked Kaz.

Viewers were furious with Toby’s behaviour, with one Twitter user writing: “Toby ditches a 10/10 then kisses Chloe straight after. GET HIM OUT.”

Another called him a “snake”, with someone else writing: “Toby and Chloe can get tf off my screen. I’m voting Them off ASAP.”

