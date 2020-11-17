Love Island fans are gearing up for the launch of a brand new series, which begins tonight (Monday 28 June).

The popular reality TV contest will introduce a new cast, who will compete to win the show and £50,000 in prize money by coupling up and earning the public’s votes.

On social media, fans have been sharing their excitement at the prospect of another two months of drama.

“On the 28th June at 9pm, my feminist self will sadly pass away in light of the new series of Love Island,” one person joked.

“Love Island better bring the drama this year because Matt Hancock’s recoupling has set the bar high,” one widely shared tweet read, referring to the recent scandal surrounding the former health secretary and his aide, Gina Coladangelo.

“Thinking about when they got Craig David to DJ on Love Island and Anton cried,” another reminisced of the last series.

One fan claimed: “Love Island is about to make 9-10pms great again.”

Many viewers compared the excitement of the night before the launch to Christmas Eve.

Laura Whitmore is presenting Love Island for a second series, with Iain Stirling providing the show’s sarcastic voiceover once more. You can find out more information about Love Island series seven here.

“These islanders are all single and ready to find love,” ITV2 said as it announced its new contestants. “We can’t wait to watch them get to know each other, date, and maybe even find the one.

“We’re so grateful they’re letting us follow their journey this summer. We hope you enjoy the show, but please think before you post.”

Love Island begins tonight at 9pm on ITV2.