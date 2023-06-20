Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love Island fans were hit with a major twist at the end of Tuesday (20 June) night’s episode.

While the couples were enjoying a brunch date at the villa, host Maya Jama, 28, walked in and announced that there was going to be a vote.

She then asked each couple to decide who they thought were the two least compatible couples on the show before she returned later that evening.

After gathering the islanders around the firepit, it was revealed that Jess, 22, and Sammy, 22, and Leah, 27, and Mitchel, 26, had been voted the least compatible couples.

Jama then revealed that not only were these islanders now single, but they would also be banned from getting back together at the next recoupling.

However, they will get to date two new bombshells – immediately. Jama concluded by explaining that two new islanders, Mal and Montel, were waiting outside the villa to take the least compatible contestants on dates.

On Twitter, fans of the ITV show revelled in all the drama.

“IT JUST GETS BETTER AND BETTER they have upped it so much this season,” raved one fan.

“Oh tomorrow is going to be HELL. i will be front row seated,” promised another.

“The producers aren’t playing this series not being able to recoupling,” added a third.

Montel, 25, is an account manager and semi-professional footballer, while Mal, also 25, is a picture researcher.

In his entrance interview, Montel said the top three islanders he has his eyes on are Catherine, Leah and Ella.

“Ella for me is generally my type, Catherine carries herself well and seems like a classy girl. Leah seems very chilled and that’s the kind of person I am,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mal said she likes Zach, Scott and Sammy. “I do actually like Sammy. I think he’s quite funny and his personality is coming out more – there is something about him I fancy,” she said.

“I fancy Zach as well, Zach but I wouldn’t go in too strong on him as I feel like he’ll get a bit big for his boots because he’s had a lot of female attention. I think I’d play it cool with him.

“Scott seems lovely – I think he’s got really nice eyes. But I do usually go for a rugby boy, not a footballer.”

You can find a full list of Love Island’s 2023 cast here.

Love Island airs on ITV2 at 9pm Sunday to Friday.