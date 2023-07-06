Former Love Island winner predicts Tyrique and Ella’s future after shock split

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A former Love Island winner has given his two cents on what he thinks the future holds for current contestants Tyrique and Ella, after the pair’s shock split in last night’s episode (5 July).

Tyrique was left single at the end of the episode after Ella returned to the villa with Casa Amor’s Ouzy.

At the recoupling, footballer Tyrique, 24, decided to stay loyal to Ella, saying that he was ready to take their relationship to the next level and wanted to make sure she knew his true feelings.

While the new girls were in the original villa during the show’s Casa Amor segment, Tyrique did not make any new connections and said he was falling in love with model Ella, 23.

Ella did, however, form a connection at Casa Amor – with another footballer, Ouzy, 28.

Liam Reardon, who won the show in 2021 with Millie Court, was watching the episode on ITV2 last night. He took to Instagram to share his thoughts, writing: “Ohhh damn. Her and Ty will get back together though and both win the show or come runners up you heard it here.”

Liam is speaking from experience. During the Casa Amor segment of the 2021 season of Love Island, Millie had remained loyal to him but he had explored a connection with Lillie Haynes.

Liam ultimately decided to stay with Millie, and while things were rocky for a while, they eventually won the show. They have had an on-off relationship in the years since.

Millie and Liam on ‘Love Island’ (ITV)

Tonight’s episode (Thursday 6 July) will show the aftermath of the recoupling. Having cooled down after the tense events, Ella and Tyrique catch up.

As they chat, Ella tells Tyrique: “I’m sorry, I know that would have been mad shocking for you. I never in a million years thought I’d be open to getting to know someone.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Tyrique says: “But you did.”

Ella explains: “Yeah, but hear me out. Ouzy, I already know from the outside, he’s someone that right before I came in here it was about to be something but then I came here... I’ve not been open from when I got here, it’s just been you. You’ve been my whole time here and I’ve loved that.”

Ella and Tyrique (ITV)

Tyrique is keen to share his Casa experience with Ella as he says: “Do you want to hear about my Casa experience? I didn’t do a single thing… the fact that you knew Ouzy before makes it even worse for me to be honest… there’s clearly something there…”

Opening up about his feelings for Ella, Tyrique adds: “We decided to close things off, and now you’ve done this.”

As the conversation continues, he adds: “I stood there on my own because my feelings for you are genuine. I’ve never in my entire life had feelings for someone the way I do for you and you’ve just thrown it all away by bringing Ouzy back.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.