Love Island host Iain Stirling reveals fans can decide who couples up in new series
Voting is open from now until Saturday 4 June at 9am
The first twist of Love Island 2022 has arrived – before the series has even begun.
ITV’s hit dating show will return to screens on Monday (6 June) with a group of new singletons heading into the villa for their chance to find love.
Longtime commentator of Love Island Iain Stirling appeared on Lorraine on Friday (3 June) to share some exciting news with fans.
Ahead of the show’s premiere on Monday (6 June), viewers have the chance to vote for who is paired with who in the first coupling-up of the season. Typically, the islanders have the power to choose themselves.
Stirling explained that viewers have until Saturday (4 June) to vote for who they want to see together. The deadline for votes is 9am.
Fans can place their votes on the Love Island app, which is available to download from the app store.
You can read up on all the Love Island 2022 contestants – including daughter of footballer Micahel Owen’s daughter Gemma – here. You can also see our predictions for who will be booted from the villa first and who is likely to stay for the long run here.
Love Island returns on Monday (6 June) at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.
