Love Island 2022: ITV producers still searching for new villa
Previous seasons were filmed at a property on Spanish island Sant Llorenc des Cardassar
ITV director Kevin Lygo has confirmed that the programme’s producers are continuing their search for a new villa for its forthcoming season of Love Island.
The popular British reality dating show brings together a group of singles in a luxury villa, then sets them a series of challenges as they attempt to find love and make it through to the final.
The winning couple is voted for by the public.
Previous seasons of the show have been filmed at a property near Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, east of the Spanish island.
However, the location is reportedly unavailable for the upcoming season, forcing show chiefs to scout around for a new villa.
In a briefing, Lygo addressed the ongoing search, commenting: “We didn’t own it, we rented it, and we are choosing a new house for this summer so that is all secrecy. It is going to be marvellous.”
When asked if the show would remain located in its long-term home in the Balearic Islands, he responded: “Yes, it is going to be in Majorca. It is going to be a great one (series).”
Love Island is currently hosted by Laura Whitmore.
The show made its return to Majorca last year after a summer hiatus due to the pandemic, with Liam Reardon and Millie Court named as the winners of the series.
