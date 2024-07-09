Support truly

Love Island viewers have been left confused after reports emerged that an Islander has left the villa, despite her having a great date with a bombshell on the latest episode of the series.

Uma Jammeh, 23, had a tumultuous week after it emerged that her partner Wil Anderson, 23, had been snogging Lucy Graybill in bed during their brief stint in Casa Amor.

Wil “laid it on thick” and was accused by fellow Islanders of having “no composure” as he whisked Lucy away to the hideaway terrace to tell her that she was exactly his type.

The model and VIP host was left hurt and in tears as the shenanigans were aired during the Love Island Film Fest on Sunday (9 July). Wil appeared unapologetic as he insisted he had done what he “wanted to”.

But producers made up for the heartbreak as two new bombshells entered the villa on Monday (8 July), with 23-year-old Reuben Collins making a beeline for Uma, assuring here that he would “treat her right”.

Viewers commented on the “energy” between the two and were left confused by reports that Uma had left the villa for Wil.

Earlier this week, The Sun reported that Uma had forfeited her place on the show after bombshell Reuben chose to recouple with her, leaving Wil single and therefore dumped from the island.

“There’s no way Uma left when Reuben is giving this energy?” wrote one person, as others commented that the bubbly and vivacious pair had the “same energy”, unlike Wil who appears more reserved in the show.

open image in gallery Uma was left in tears following the revelations ( ITV/Love Island )

Fans lamented the model’s loss, her friendship with the girls, and her characteristic habit of nicknaming the Islanders, as they prepared to see her leave.

“I’m sorry how did Uma go from saying revenge is sweet to apparently leaving with Wilbo,” added one confused viewer.

However, earlier in the episode Wil is seen telling Uma, “I would leave now if you were to leave” as he backtracked and showed more remorse for his actions.

open image in gallery Wil appeared to show no remorse as Uma said she was hurt by his actions ( ITV/Love Island )

“So this is how Wil swindled Uma into leaving after he got dumped,” speculated one person.

However, others were confused as Reuben and Uma’s date appeared to go well and the model said it had been “exactly what I needed”.

“Now who lied about Uma leaving?” wrote another.

Although no dumping has been confirmed or aired, social media remains awash with speculation that Uma and Wil have left the show.

open image in gallery Uma had appeared excited by her date with Reuben ( ITV/Love Island )

“You’re telling me we have to wait another day to find out if the rumours of Uma leaving are true?” said one fan.

The Independent has contacted ITV for comment.

Uma has received praise from viewers and more high-profile figures too, including former Vogue editor, Edward Enninful, who commented, “You are a star, Uma,” along with a star emoji following the reports.