The original Love Island villa has gone up for sale.

The house featured in the first two seasons of the hit ITV show, in 2015 and 2016.

Located in the village of Santanyi, in Majorca, Spain, the villa has five bedrooms, a beach-style outdoor pool and sea views. Other features include a whirlpool in the garden and a vast balcony terrace.

A description of the property reads: “This prestigious natural stone villa is visible from afar in the landscape close to Ses Salines. Beach life vibes are guaranteed at this uniquely stylish property with a sensational pool.

“Captivating sea views as far as the island of Carbrera and rooms bathed in light are just a couple of the outstanding design features of this unparalleled architectural jewel.”

You can view the house via estate agents Engel & Völkers. The house is on sale for £3.1m.

The winners of season two of Love Island, Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde, revisited the villa in 2018. The pair later got engaged at the property.

Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde (Getty)

As reported in The Sun, Massey spoke about his engagement at the villa saying: "I brought [Cara] back to where we met and took her on a little treasure hunt around the villa to different places which meant something to us. Finally, I blindfolded her, led her to the pool and got down on one knee.”

Cara added: “This is where we met – we’ve come full circle.”