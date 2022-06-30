Love Island: Vote results revealed as two islanders prepare to be kicked out
Six contestants are now at the mercy of their peers
The Love Island villa was rocked during Thursday night’s (30 June) episode as the contestants learned of the recent public vote.
After viewers were invited to vote for the series’ most compatible couple, the least popular couple’s place on the series was placed in jeopardy.
Indiyah and Dami were the first couple to be confirmed to stay, followed by Paige and Jacques. Luca and Gemma were then given the all clear, before Davide and Ekin-Su.
This left Anitgoni and Charlie, Jay and Danica, and Andrew and Tasha. The decision was then placed in the hand of the fellow islanders.
The girls will select one of the boys to remove, and the boys one of the girls. However, viewers will not find out the verdict until Friday’s (1 July) instalment.
Earlier in the episode, Gemma and Luca spent some alone time in the hideaway, before Davide and Ekin-Su went on a date to a secluded vineyard.
Michael Owen also began trending on social media, with people making jokes about the former England footballer’s reaction to Gemma’s hideaway escape.
Love Island fans are excited for the start of Casa Amor, the point in every series when the couples are split up and a whole new villa full of singletons is introduced.
The tease at the end of Thursday’s episode revealed that Casa Amor will be starting imminently.
Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 on Friday 1 July.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies