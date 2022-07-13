Love Island is one of the most talked-about television events of the year.

Those who set foot inside the Mallorcan villa are likely to leave the show with increased follower counts, offers of exciting work and many other perks of new fame.

Despite the highs that can come with being on the show, an increased level of attention after weeks in an isolated environment can also be a stressful experience.

Most recently, season eight contestant Jacques chose to leave the villa after losing his temper over comments from returning islander Adam.

Before this, Liam left Love Island earlier in the season, explaining that he felt like he wasn’t being himself.

Ahead of the 2022 season, ITV published a duty of care document detailing the mental health and welfare support that is available to all who feature on the show – before entry, during the show and after.

Examples of the welfare service offered to islanders include comprehensive psychological support, training for all islanders on the impacts of social media and handling potential negativity, as well as coaching on financial management.

Detailed conversations with islanders about the impact of participating also take place ahead of the show.

Liam from ‘Love Island’, season eight (ITV)

Concerning life after the villa, ITV and Lifted Productions have stated that contestants receive a “proactive aftercare package”, including guidance and advice on taking on management after the show.

Other aftercare provided includes bespoke training on dealing with social media and the offer of a minimum of eight therapy sessions when they return home.

The production company has also committed to providing proactive contact with islanders for at least 14 months after the season ends.

As a new addition for this year, islanders also took part in inclusion training, which was geared to tackle topics such as inclusive language, behaviour, creating safe spaces and being a good ally.

You can read further details on the outline of duty of care protocols here.