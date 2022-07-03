Love Island: Meet the new boys of Casa Amor, including Ronan Keating’s son Jack
Six new boys will have their chance to woo the female islanders from tonight’s episode
Gemma Owen talks about dad on ‘Love Island’
Casa Amor returned in Friday (1 July) night’s Love Island.
Ahead of the dramatic episode, ITV has announced the six boys who will join the cast of female islanders in the sister villa as the existing couples are separated.
Over the course of three to four days, the contestants proceed to get to know the new singles before making a choice whether to stick with their partner or couple up with someone new when they return to the main villa.
You can find out about the new girls heading into the main villa here.
Below are the six new male islanders as well as a little bit about them.
Jack Keating, 23 – Social Media Marketing Professional
The most anticipated arrival at Casa Amor this year is another famous progeny, the son of Boyzone star Ronan Keating.
Back in May, Keating responded awkwardly during an interview on Good Morning Britain when asked if his son would appear on the reality show.
“He will be watching when I’m on it for sure,” Jack said in an ITV press release. “He’s buzzing for me, me and my dad are very close, we’re best mates.”
Jack will join Gemma, the child of former England footballer Michael Owen, in the villa.
Josh Samuel Le Grove, 22 – Model
The Casa Amor boys are brought in to shake things up, which it sounds like this model from Essex has no qualms about. “I feel like I am competitive. I’d definitely step on someone’s toes, but I wouldn’t necessarily take a big risk if I wasn’t feeling them 100%,” he said.
Deji Adeniyi, 25 – Accounts Manager
Deji from Bedford tells ITV the reason he’s entering the show is because “my sex life is amazing but my love life is awful. I am the master of failed talking stages. My love life isn’t going the right way so one night I decided to apply for Love Island and now I’m here!”
George Tasker, 23 – Labourer
George from the Cotswolds says: “I love having fun, banter with the boys and I love making people laugh. I’m an easy-going guy. I’m there to be myself, crack on and flirt.”
Samuel Agbiji, 22 – Model
Samuel from Manchester told ITV that he’s a “slow burner”, but he’ll need to move fast to form a connection in the few days that the Casa Amor islanders are provided.
Billy Brown, 23 – Roofing Company Director
Billy said he’s going for third time lucky after his first two relationships. The roofing company director from Surrey said: “I’m going to bring the funniness, the vibes, probably step on a few toes, I’m not going to lie. I’ve not got my eye on one girl, it’s all of them! I need to get to know them all.”
Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.
