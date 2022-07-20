Love Island: Two contestants dumped from the island
Four islanders were at risk of leaving, with the girls choosing which boy to save and the boys choosing which girl to stay on
In tonight’s episode of Love Island (20 July), two contestants were booted out of the villa.
Having received the fewest public votes, Danica, Summer, Dami and Billy were all at risk of being dumped from the island.
Standing before their fellow Islanders, the boys had to pick which girl they wanted to save and the girls chose which boy they wanted to stay on.
On behalf of the girls, Ekin-Su announced: “This was a very difficult choice for us because both boys bring such good vibes and energy… the boy we gravitated towards gets on with everyone, makes us laugh, makes us smile… there is a very string connection here… so the boy we’d like to save is Dami.”
Speaking for the boys, Adam said: “This wasn’t an easy decision. They’re both great girls but we feel like we’ve made our decision based on the girl who has gelled the most, tried during their dates the most…
“And who is most open to a new connection and to finding someone… so the girl we want to save is Danica.”
There were hugs all round after the dumping, with host Laura Whitmore (who only shows up when there’s bad news) ominously warning the group that she would be “back soon”.
Love Island airs nightly (except Saturdays) at 9pm on ITV2.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies