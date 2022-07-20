In tonight’s episode of Love Island (20 July), two contestants were booted out of the villa.

Having received the fewest public votes, Danica, Summer, Dami and Billy were all at risk of being dumped from the island.

Standing before their fellow Islanders, the boys had to pick which girl they wanted to save and the girls chose which boy they wanted to stay on.

On behalf of the girls, Ekin-Su announced: “This was a very difficult choice for us because both boys bring such good vibes and energy… the boy we gravitated towards gets on with everyone, makes us laugh, makes us smile… there is a very string connection here… so the boy we’d like to save is Dami.”

Speaking for the boys, Adam said: “This wasn’t an easy decision. They’re both great girls but we feel like we’ve made our decision based on the girl who has gelled the most, tried during their dates the most…

“And who is most open to a new connection and to finding someone… so the girl we want to save is Danica.”

‘Love Island' dumping (ITV)

There were hugs all round after the dumping, with host Laura Whitmore (who only shows up when there’s bad news) ominously warning the group that she would be “back soon”.

