Love Island: Couple dumped ahead of Monday night’s grand final

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email

Love Island has said goodbye to their last couple ahead of Monday night’s grand finale.

After a public vote to save the most compatible pair, Paige and Adam received the fewest nods and were eliminated on Sunday’s (31 July) penultimate episode.

Ahead of the public vote, each pair had to decide two other couples that they considered the least compatible.

Ekin-Su and Davide received four votes from their fellow cast members, Gemma and Luca received three votes, Paige and Adam received two votes, while Tasha and Andrew received one vote from the Islanders.

Dami and Indiyah were the only couple that didn’t receive any votes from their fellow villa-mates, so were automatically rendered safe until the final.

“Paige was my homegirl, and she’s someone who everyone would like to have as a best friend,” Indiyah told the camera after the vote was announced.

Adam and Paige on their final date (ITV)

Other well-wishes came from Tasha, who called Paige “sunshine”, while Gemma wished the couple well for their journey outside of the villa.

Elsewhere in the episode, the contestants’ family members came in to visit, but were restricted from hugging or touching any of the islanders.

Love Island season eight concludes on Monday at 9pm on ITV2.