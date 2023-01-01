Love Island Winter releases trailer for season 9 in South Africa

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Love Island season nine is around the corner – and the first trailer has arrived.

The hit ITV reality series is returning for its second Winter edition, with a new group of singles arriving in South Africa in the hopes of finding love.

In October, Maya Jama was announced as Love Island’s new presenter after Laura Whitmore announced her exit earlier in the year.

The series will begin later this month on ITV2. A specific release date is yet to be announced.

Ahead of the show’s return, Love Island has released the first full promotional trailer for season nine.

In it, Jama is seen on a bejewelled bucking bronco as she tells viewers: “It’s time to grab love by the horns. I am ready, are you?

The trailer will be aired on TV during Sunday night’s (1 January) broadcast of Daniel Craig’s 2021 James Bond film No Time To Die.

Fans have expressed their excitement at seeing Jama take on the host role.

“Maya Jama hosting Love Island… I WILL be watching,” wrote one person.

Another added: “Loool Maya Jama going to be on Love Island is mad.”

“Maya Jama on TV every night you say? Ah go on then!” said a third fan, while someone else called Jama a “good choice”.

Speaking about her appointment, Jama – a self-confessed “massive” Love Island fan – previously said: “I can’t wait to get into the Villa to meet all of the Islanders.”

The eighth season of Love Island – which concluded in August 2022 – was won by Ekin-Su Cücülogu and Davide Sanclimenti.

Love Island returns this January on ITV2 and ITVX.