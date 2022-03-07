Come Outside star Lynda Baron has died aged 82.

The actor’s death was confirmed by her longtime agent Donna French. A cause of death is yet to be disclosed.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved client Lynda Baron,” said French, who went on to call Baron a “wonderful actress and a great friend”.

“Her iconic roles of Nurse Gladys in Open All Hours and Aunt Mabel in Come Outside were loved by all generations,” her agent continued.

“We have lost a leading light of the world.”

Baron starred as Nurse Gladys Emmanuel in the hit BBC sitcom Open All Hours, acting opposite Sir David Jason and Ronnie Barker.

The series ran for four seasons, from 1976 to 1980. She reprised her role in the sequel Still Open All Hours when it returned in 2013.

The Lancashire-born actor was also beloved for the character of Auntie Mabel in the award-winning children’s series Come Outside, which ran from 1994 to 1997.

Ronnie Barker, Lynda Baron and David Jason (PA) (PA Archive)

Prior to that, Baron starred as Vera Parkinson in series two and three of the ITV sitcom Oh No, It’s Selwyn Froggitt, which aired in the late Seventies.

EastEnders fans will also recognise Baron from her minor role playing Linda Clarke, the mother of Jane Beale (Laurie Brett).

In 2011, the actor received a Bafta nomination for The Road to Coronation Street, a BBC drama about the early days of the hit ITV soap.

Baron as Auntie Mable in ‘Come Outside’ (Independent)

Baron portrayed actor Violet Carson, who famously played Ena Sharples in Coronation Street.

The actor’s other TV appearances include guest roles on Doctor Who, Last of the Summer Wine, and BBC’s dinnerladies.

Baron married John M Lee in 1966. The couple have two children, Sarah and Morgan.