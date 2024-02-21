All five Culkin brothers to star in animated series together

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

All five Culkin brothers, Macaulay, Kieran, Rory, Christian and Shane will work together for the first time in an upcoming animated series.

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy will see the siblings voice the characters of a group of brothers in episode six of the show about alien doctors.

“We share everything, including digestive salivas,” one of the brother’s characters says in a clip posted by Entertainment Weekly.

Kieran, 41, starred alongside Macaulay, 43, in the Home Alone movies, while Rory, 34, played younger versions of Macaulay in Richie Rich and Kieran in Igby Goes Down.

It is the first time all five brothers have collaborated in a project together.

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy follows Dr Sleech (Stephanie Hsu) and Dr Klak (Keke Palmer) – aliens, best friends, and intergalactically renowned surgeons – as they tackle parasites, illegal time loops, and deep-space STIs.

Russian Doll’s Cirocco Dunlap created and wrote the animated series. The series also stars Sam Smith, Maya Rudolph, and Natasha Lyonne.

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy (Amazon Prime Video )

A synopsis from Amazon Prime Video reads: “In season one, doctors Sleech and Klak take on a highly dangerous and potentially groundbreaking case and, in doing so, put existence itself in jeopardy. Although considering their dismal personal lives, oblivion might be an improvement.”

Kieran recently picked up the award for best actor in a drama series at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on 15 January.

The actor scooped the accolade for his performance as Roman Roy in HBO’s final season of Succession.

Kieran used his speech to tell his wife, Jazz Charton: “Thank you for sharing your life with me and giving me two amazing kids... I want more. You said ‘maybe’, if I win! I love you so much.”

In response, Charton could be seen covering her face with her hands in a mixture of joy and shock.

Culkin, 41, and Charton, 35, share two children together: Kinsey Sioux and Wilder Wolf.

Succession, which concluded its fourth and final season last May, focused on the power struggles within a family of media moguls.

The first season of The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy is set to premiere on Prime Video on 23 February.