Christina Hendricks has reflected on starring in Mad Men, recalling that the press was fixated with her bra.

The actor played office manager Joan Harris in the series about the advertising industry in 1960s New York. The show, which ran between 2007 and 2015 and won the Emmy for outstanding drama series four times in a row, was led by advertising executive Don Draper (played by Jon Hamm).

Much of the media at the time focused their attention on the varying physiques of Mad Men’s female stars, which also included January Jones, Elisabeth Moss and Jessica Paré.

Speaking about this fixation in a new interview with The Guardian, Hendricks said: “There certainly was a time when we were very critically acclaimed, and getting a lot of attention for our very good work and our very hard work, and everyone just wanted to ask me about my bra again. There are only two sentences to say about a bra.”

The actor added of her time on the show: “Mad Men may eclipse anything I ever did. And, if it does, it was a good one and I’m proud of it. I got to bring who I was as a woman. I think I learned some of how to be a woman from Joan.

“No one would give a s*** about me if it wasn’t for that show. I’d still be doing good work, but no one would have found me. If that’s the best thing I ever do, it was pretty good.”

Hendricks can next be seen in the fourth season of Good Girls on NBC.