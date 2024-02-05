Mads Mikkelsen shares hopeful response to Hannibal reboot

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Mads Mikkelsen has shared an optimistic remark about whether Hannibal will be making a return.

The actor, who played the cannibalistic killer Dr Hannibal Lecter in NBC‘s psychological horror-thriller TV series, has said that a reboot should happen “sooner than later”, though plans are still up in the air.

Developed by Bryan Fuller, Hannibal ran for three seasons before it was cancelled by NBC in 2015.

In a new interview with Business Insider, Mikkelsen said that he, Fuller and the rest of the cast would all be keen for a reboot – it’s just about finding a home for a fourth season.

“It’s no secret that all of us who were part of the cast and Bryan, we all want to go back,” Mikkelsen explained.

He expressed that finding a “home” for a reboot would be the biggest challenge, but had little concerns about reuniting the cast despite the nine-year time gap.

“It’s got to happen eventually sooner [rather] than later because we’re not getting any younger, right?

“But the story itself can jump, it can have that gap, which is fine. So it’s all about finding a home for it, but that’s nothing concrete out there now.

Mads Mikkelsen photographed in 2022 (Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

“Why that’s the case? I don’t know. We love the show and there seem to be a lot of other people liking it as well. But then I got the chance to work with [Fuller] on Dust Bunny, so I got a little whiff of the old times.”

Mikkelsen explained that he and Fuller had previously discussed the fate of certain characters –Will Graham (played by Hugh Dancy) in particular – if there was to be a reboot.

“He’s got a few ideas, Bryan. So I can’t really reveal any, in case we do start, but I’m sure they made it somehow."

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The pair have worked together on Dust Bunny, a forthcoming film starring Mikkelsen with Fuller in the directing chair.

The film will reportedly follow an eight-year-old girl who asks her neighbour for help with killing the monster under her bed who ate her family. Along with Mikkelsen, the movie will also star Ghostbusters actor Sigourney Weaver and Oppenheimer’s David Dastmalchian.

The Doctor Strange actor said that the only role he would ever reprise would be Dr Hannibal Lecter.

“I really don’t want to go back to any of my characters, except maybe for Hannibal because he’s not over yet,” he said.

“But things are done when they’re done and then we move on. I might be persuaded for some crazy, funny characters. But I don’t feel there’s anything I want to redo. The next step is a new dream.”