Married At First Sight Australia confirms UK release date

Married at First Sight Australia’s new season will finally be coming to the UK.

Channel 4 has confirmed a release date for the reality show after it had been playing for quite some time across the globe.

The new season of MAFS Australia, which sees singles tie the knot with partners selected for them by relationship experts, meeting for the first time on their wedding day - is set to arrive on Monday, 26 February at 7.30pm on E4.

Mel Schilling, MAFS dating expert who works across the UK and Australian seasons, previously teased the release date in an Instagram post a week earlier.

Mel Schilling teased the release date on her social media (Mel Schilling Instagram )

In her post, she said: "So I know you UK fans of MAFS are dying for the Aussie season to start.

"Well, I’m here to tell you that I am going to go live right here on Instagram on Valentine’s Day... And I’m going to announce when we’re going to air on E4. So stay tuned."

The MAFS UK reunion comes as last year’s couple Peggy Rose Lawrence and Georges Berthonnea announced their split on social media.

On 14 February, Peggy told her followers she was “heartbroken” and shared that the split had impacted her mental health.

Peggy opened up to her followers on Valentines Day (Peggy Rose & Georges Bert IG)

In the statement posted on her Instagram story, she wrote: "I’m so sorry I’ve been quiet on socials everybody but there’s a reason for my silence. Me and Georges are no longer together and I’m absolutely heartbroken.

"It’s affected my mental health and it’s taken me weeks to come to terms with it but with it being Valentine’s Day, I can’t pretend to be OK. Thank you to everyone who has supported us and our journey... Nobody is more upset about it than me x."

Not long after Peggy shared her statement, Georges took to his Instagram Story to confirm the split.

His statement read: "Wasn’t expecting a statement from Peggy regarding this situation. I’m heartbroken by our break up and also trying to come to terms with life without Peggy.

“I appreciate a lot of you have questions but I won’t be talking about this situation as of yet. Also thank you for the messages of support."