Maggie Fox, Shameless and Coronation Street actor, dies after ‘sudden accident’
Fox also played housekeeper Bilson in ITV period drama ‘The Forsyte Saga’
Coronation Street and Shameless star Maggie Fox has died after an accident.
Fox’s comedy partner Sue Ryding announced the news, saying she is in “a state of shock”.
She wrote on Facebook: “It is with great sadness that I have to announce the death of Maggie Fox, my comedy partner of 40 years and co-Artistic Director of LipService. Maggie passed away yesterday with her family around her... As you can imagine I am completely heartbroken.”
Details of the accident are currently unclear.
Between 1990 and 2010, Fox played two roles in the ITV soap Coronation Street: Ruth Audsley and Judge Travers. In a 2006 episode of Shameless, she starred as a registrar at Frank and Sheila’s wedding.
Fox was best known for playing Bilson in the ITV period drama The Forsyte Saga. Bilson was the housekeeper to Damian Lewis’s solicitor Soames Forsyte.
She also performed in Radio 4 sketch show Lip Service, which she co-wrote with Ryding. The pair were scheduled to go on a nationwide tour this week.
