Magic Johnson says he is ‘not looking forward’ to Adam McKay’s HBO series about LA Lakers

Johnson is played by newcomer Quincy Isaiah in the forthcoming series by the ‘Don’t Look Up’ director

Annabel Nugent
Wednesday 29 December 2021 16:30
Adam McKay’s HBO L.A. Lakers Series Gets Title and Debuts First Teaser | THR News

Earvin “Magic” Johnson has said he is “not looking forward” to Adam McKay’s forthcoming HBO series about the Los Angeles Lakers.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty – which is written by Max Borenstein and directed by McKay (Don’t Look Up and The Big Short) – will chronicle the California basketball team’s monumental success in the Eighties.

Excitement surrounding the sports dramedy has been building since its action-packed trailer dropped earlier this month.

Johnson, whose life is dramatised in the series, is not so thrilled about the release, however.

When asked about his thoughts on the show, Johnson, the former LA Lakers player and basketball legend, told TMZ: “I’m not really looking forward to it. I’m gonna leave it at that.”

Asked whether he plans to watch the show when it’s released in March next year, the 62-year-old replied: “No.”

The former athlete, however, went on to promote two other Lakers-focused projects authorised by those close to the team, including an Apple TV production that has been greenlit by himself. The other, according to Johnson, has been produced with the go-ahead from the team’s owner and president Jeanie Buss.

“We’ve got different shows coming out,” said Johnson. “I’ve got one. Jeanie Buss [has] got one on Showtime coming up. Those are the ones we’re looking forward to.”

The former basketball star Earvin 'Magic' Johnson beams during a press conference at the first World Sports Congress in Mexico City in October 2008

(AFP)

Johnson is portrayed in the show by newcomer Quincy Isaiah. He will star opposite John C Reilly, who is playing Jerry Buss, the former majority owner of the Lakers.

Adrien Brody, Molly Gordon, Jason Segel, Jason Clarke, Gaby Hoffmann, Lola Kirke, Wood Harris and Gillian Jacobs also appear in the star-studded cast.

An exact release date in March 2022 is yet to be announced.

