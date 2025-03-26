Malcolm in the Middle recasts major role ahead of revival

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Malcolm in the Middle revival is set to begin filming in Vancouver in the next few weeks, with one major change from the cast of the original series.

Frankie Muniz is set to reprise the title role, with Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek also returning as his parents.

However, Variety reports that Erik Per Sullivan, who played youngest brother Dewey in the beloved family sitcom, will not return. His role will be filled by Fargo actor Caleb Ellsworth-Clark.

Christopher Masterson, who played oldest brother Francis, and Justin Berfield, who played Reese, will both return.

Sullivan’s absence appears to be because of his decision to move away from acting as a career. Last year, Kaczmarek spoke to fan site Malcolm France about Sullivan and said: “He’s well, he’s very, very well… He did Malcolm for seven years, he started at seven, he ended at 14. He wasn’t interested in acting, at all.”

She added: “He goes to school at a very prestigious American university that he’s asked us all to be quiet about and he loves Charles Dickens. He’s doing graduate work in Victorian literature. I admire it because so many people think being in show business is the greatest thing in the world, it’s not for everyone.”

Jane Kaczmarek, Frankie Muniz, Erik Per Sullivan, and Justin Berfield in 'Malcolm in the Middle' ( Rex )

The reboot of Malcolm in the Middle will run for four episodes and air on Disney+. No release date has yet been announced.

The official logline reads: “Malcolm and his daughter are drawn into the family’s chaos when Hal and Lois demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party.”

The Fabelmans actor Keeley Karsten has been cast as Malcolm’s daughter, Leah.

When the reboot was announced, Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, told Variety: “Malcolm in the Middle is a landmark sitcom that captured the essence of family life with humor, heart and relatability.

“Its hilarious and heartfelt portrayal of a lovably chaotic family resonated with audiences of all ages, and we’re so excited to welcome the original cast back to bring that magic to life again.

“With Linwood Boomer and the creative team at the helm, these new episodes will have all the laughs, pranks, and mayhem fans loved — along with a few surprises that remind us why this show is so timeless.”

Malcolm in the Middle aired on Fox from 2000 to 2006 for seven seasons. The single-camera comedy series focused on Malcolm, a child prodigy, and his dysfunctional working-class family. Over the course of seven seasons, Malcolm in the Middle earned seven Emmy Awards out of its 33 nominations.