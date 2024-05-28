For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

When Calls The Heart star Mamie Laverock is on life support after falling five storeys from a balcony walkway.

The 19-year-old actor reprised her role as nurse Rosaleen Sullivan on the Hallmark Channel period drama last year.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by her parents to support her, on 11 May Laverock’s mother Nicole Compton transported her to a hospital in Winnipeg following a “medical emergency”.

She was then transferred to a hospital in Vancouver, where she was expected to stay “upwards of a month or more”.

On 26 May, Laverock “was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five storeys”.

On the GoFundMe page, Compton and Laverock’s father Rob write that Laverock: “sustained life-threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support”.

Mamie Laverock in the Hallmark Channel’s ‘When Calls The Heart’ ( Alamy Stock Photo )

They add: “We are all devastated, in shock, at this intensely difficult time.”

The cast of When Calls The Heart have rallied around the family, with Erin Krakow posting a screenshot of the GoFundMe appeal on Instagram and writing: “I just donated. If you have the means to do so, I hope you will too. Link in bio.”

Johannah Newmarch, who plays Laverock’s on-screen mother Molly Sullivan, posted on X/Twitter: “I love this family, my heart is broken. A devastating time for all who care for Mamie. Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to make it through this.”

Laverock was first cast on When Calls The Heart in 2014 at the age of just nine and won the Young Artists Award for best performance in a TV series in 2015.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

The Western period drama follows young teacher Elizabeth Thatcher (Krakow), who leaves her high-society life behind when she receives her first classroom assignment in Hope Valley, a small coal-mining town in Western Canada, which is located just south of Robb, Alberta.

Laverock had been set to make her acting debut in 2012’s This Means War starring Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine and Tom Hardy. However, her role was cut from the final film.

She has since gone on to appear in a variety of films and television shows, with her credits including the 2018 Hallmark original Wedding of Dreams, the 2017 horror The Hollow Child, Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events in 2019 and the 2020 Lifetime movie Spotlight on Christmas.