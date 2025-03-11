New Manchester United stadium roasted as Simpsons memes go viral

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The design for the new Manchester United stadium has been roasted on social media with football fans comparing it to various scenes from The Simpsons.

The Premier League club have unveiled new plans for a stadium to replace their iconic current home, Old Trafford, where they have played since 1909.

The state-of-the-art ground hopes to have a 100,000 capacity and has been backed by Sir Alex Ferguson, who won 13 league titles and two Champions Leagues in his reign at the Red Devils, who said new history could be made at a new stadium.

Proposals had been made to revamp the current Old Trafford but United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe said that the ground had fallen behind the times. Ratcliffe configured the Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force, which includes the club’s former captain Gary Neville, Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham and chairman, Lord Coe.

The ambitious design, which the club want to complete within five years, features three masts, called "the trident", which the architects, Foster and Partners, say will be 200 metres high and visible from 25 miles away.

It is also set to feature an umbrella design and a public plaza which will be "twice the size of Trafalgar Square".

open image in gallery A conceptual image of what the new Manchester United stadium and surrounding area could look like ( Foster + Partners/PA Wire )

However, responses online to the initial illustrations have left many mystified, with memes comparing it to numerous moments from The Simpsons going viral.

A popular reference has been the hilariously bad car that Homer designed for his half-brother, in the season two episode “Oh Brother, Where Art Thou?”

Football analyst JJ Bull posted the image on X/Twitter, adding: “And I'm hearing that the teams have arrived at New Old Trafford.”

open image in gallery A still from The Simpsons episode 'Oh Brother, Where Art Thou?' ( Fox/Disney )

Another fan wrote: “Manchester United’s new stadium design has seemingly drawn inspiration from the Sit-N-Rotate restaurant from The Simpsons.”

Meanwhile, a Simpsons football meme account shared a clip of Homer molding a circus tent out of mashed potato in the season six episode “Homie the Clown”.

open image in gallery A still from The Simpsons episode 'Homie the Clown' ( Fox/Disney )

United are currently 14th in the Premier League but chief executive Omar Berrada said they want the finest ground, and team, in the global game.

He stated: “Our long-term objective as a club is to have the world’s best football team playing in the world’s best stadium. We are grateful for the feasibility work done by the Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force exploring options for the future of Old Trafford. We have carefully considered its findings, together with the views of thousands of fans and local residents and concluded that a new stadium is the right way forward for Manchester United and our surrounding community. We will now embark on further consultation to ensure that fans and residents continue to be heard as we move towards final decisions.”

It comes after Ratcliff revealed how dire the financial situation had become at the club, which has been haemorrhaging millions of pounds each year over the past seven years and would, in Ratcliffe’s terms, have been “bust by Christmas”.