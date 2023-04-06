Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans of The Mandalorian have been left divided by a pair of high-profile guest stars in the latest episode of the Star Wars spin-off.

Released on Disney+ on Wednesday (5 April), the episode “Chapter 22: Guns for Hire”, saw Jack Black and Lizzo play an eccentric couple.

The pop musician and School of Rock star appeared as “The Duchess” and her partner “Captain Bombardier” respectively, two characters whom Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Grogu and Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) meet on their travels.

The episode also featured Back to the Future’s Christopher Lloyd, who played Commissioner Helgait.

However, it was Black and Lizzo who drew the strongest reactions from the Star Wars fanbase, with viewers sharing their thoughts on social media after watching.

Pointint to a scene in which Lizzo’s character awards Grogu (aka “Baby Yoda”) with a knighthood, one fan wrote: “Lizzo just knighted Baby yoda aka grogu. What is happening in Star Wars?”

“‘Guns for Hire’ is the craziest TV episode ever made,” another person wrote.

“I truly don’t understand what’s going on with this show anymore,” wrote journalist Allegra Frank.

“Wtf Jack Black, Lizzo, and Christopher Lloyd guest starring in The Mandalorian? This is very bizarre,” someone else commented.

Lizzo and Jack Black in ‘The Mandalorian' (Disney)

Black, Lizzo and Lloyd aren’t the only familiar faces to have cropped up in this season of The Mandalorian.

Earlier this season, Ahmed Best, who was once villified for voicing the controversial character Jar-Jar Binks in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, made an emotional return to the Star Wars franchise is a new role.

Speaking recently, series producer Dave Filoni addressed the “hard” dilemma of the ongoing season concerning Grogu’s character.

The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney+, with new episodes arriving every Wednesday.