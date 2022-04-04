This Is Us: Mandy Moore threw up after reading penultimate script

Series concludes after six seasons with its finale episode on 24 May

Inga Parkel
Monday 04 April 2022 16:38
'This is us' Trailer Season 5

Mandy Moore has revealed that she threw up after reading the penultimate script for This Is Us.

The NBC drama series, which tells the tearful story of the Pearson family through multiple generations, comes to an end on 24 May after six seasons.

During an appearance at the PaleyFest TV festival, Moore, along with series creator Dan Fogelman and a few castmates, spoke about the show’s remaining episodes and their emotions going into the finale.

“The second to last script, it made Mandy throw up,” Fogelman explained.

Moore joked: “A beautiful throw-up. It was so beautiful and upsetting that that was my physical reaction.”

While co-star Chrissy Metz said the script didn’t elicit as visceral of a response from her, she admitted she “couldn’t breathe”.

The show’s latest season – focused on the aftermath of Rebecca’s (Moore) Alzheimer’s diagnosis and her children’s reconciliation with the news – has left fans worried about Rebecca’s fate.

This Is Us

(NBC Media)

However, without giving much away, Fogelman reassured: “I just literally finished writing the final script. It’s been a long time coming and I held off on writing the final words, and I would always tell the guys I have the general shape of it, but I feel really confident that we’re going to do what you’re asking.”

“I’ve written the final two episodes,” he added. “I think it’s a beautiful ending.”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays on NBC at 9pm EDT.

