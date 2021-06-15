The creator of Manifest has reacted to the news that the show has been cancelled.

Over the course of three seasons, the series, which revolved around a missing plane, developed a cult fanbase, and recently topped the Netflix charts when it was added to the service.

However, NBC decided to axe the drama despite creator Jeff Rake selling the show to the network with a six-season plan.

Rake said he was “devastated” by the news, but reassured fans that he’s “hopeful” the series will find “a new home”.

Naturally, the news was met with fan outcry, especially due to the lack of resolution to the many open plot points. One viewer wrote: “I’m emotionally and mentally invested in this show.” Another asked: “Why in the world are they just going to cancel and leave us fans with a cliffhanger?”

Rake wrote on Twitter: “My dear Manifesters, I’m devastated by NBC’s decision to cancel us. That we’ve been shut down in the middle is a gut punch to say the least.

“Hoping to find a new home. You the fans deserve an ending to your story. Thanks for the love shown to me, cast, and crew.”

Following its debut in 2018, Manifest received strong comparisons to Lost.

The show is available to watch in the UK on NOW.