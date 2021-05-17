The latest episode of Mare of Easttown appeared to reveal a key detail about the overarching mystery.

Episode five of the HBO drama series was broadcast in the US on Sunday (16 May), and delivered its biggest shock yet.

The series follows Kate Winslet’s Mare Sheehan and Evan Peters’ young county detective Colin Zabel as they investigate the murder of a teenage girl, named Erin McMenamin (Cailee Spaeny).

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

In the final moments of the latest episode, Mare and Colin locate the man who, unbeknownst to them at the time, is responsible for kidnapping teenage girls across Easttown.

As they enter his home, it becomes clear that he is hiding something and the man shoots Colin dead.

He then attempts to hunt down Mare, who bests the kidnapper and shoots him. The episode ends as she sits next to Colin’s dead body, attempting to compute what just happened.

While many viewers were left shocked by the death of Peters’ character, others have also expressed surprise at what is believed to be confirmation that the disappearance of Katie Bailey is unrelated to the murder case at the heart of the series.

Evan Peters and Kate Winslet in ‘Mare of Easttown’ (HBO/Sky Atlantic)

Viewers have naturally assumed over the course of the first few episodes that the cases had a direct link, although the reveal that Bailey is actually still alive at the end of episode four planted a seed of doubt.

Now, the identity of the kidnapper being revealed to be somebody we’ve never seen before all but confirms he had nothing to do with the murder of Erin – especially because Easttown is full of suspicious suspects, including Lori’s husband John, Erin’s own uncle, Billy and, dare we say, Kate’s one-time love interest, Richard (Guy Pearce).

With two episodes left to go, and with Colin now dead, a suspended Mare will no doubt pick up the reins to finish the job and find the person responsible.

Mare of Easttown airs on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK.