Only Fools and Horses and Miami Vice star Mario Ernesto Sánchez dies, aged 78

Actor Mario Ernesto Sánchez, who appeared in Only Fools and Horses and Miami Vice, has died aged 78 following a “long and painful illness”.

The Cuban star died in the early hours of Thursday morning (10 April) after succumbing to ongoing health issues, his agent confirmed in a brief statement.

“Mario Ernesto Sánchez died today at 3.03am as a result of a long and painful illness,” he told the South Florida newspaper, Diario Las Américas.

Sánchez was born in San Antonio de las Vegas, Cuba in 1947. He travelled to America at 15 during Operation Pedro Pan, where parents sent 14,000 children from Fidel Castro's Cuba to Miami in the 1960s.

In 1979, Sánchez founded the Hispanic theatre, Teatro Avante, in Florida and went on to appear in Hollywood films, including Invasion USA in 1985 and The Specialist in 1994.

The actor appeared in five episodes of Miami Vice as a variety of minor characters, including a limousine driver. He also appeared in the 2006 Miami Vice film.

Sánchez also featured in the Only Fools and Horses two-part Christmas Special “Miami Twice”, which aired in December 1991.

open image in gallery Mario Ernesto Sánchez in ‘Miami Vice’ ( NBC )

Most recently, the actor appeared in the TV series Jammerz in 2022. Before that, he starred in the HBO remake of Father of the Bride.

Tributes to the well respected actor were quickly shared online. “May your soul unite with the source of light and love,” Miami Art Promotion wrote in a statement shared on its social media accounts.

“The outstanding actor and director of Cuban origin Mario Ernesto Sánchez dies in Miami. His tireless work in the Cuban exile theatre, since his early arrival in the United States, has earned him the valuable work of Teatro Avante, a group he founded, as well as the Miami International Hispanic Theatre Festival, with almost 40 years of experience,” the statement continued.

"Peace to his remains and condolences to his loved ones and friends. It also serves as a well-deserved tribute to his extensive career.”

In 2014, Sánchez was awarded the Legacy Award in Los Angeles for “outstanding individuals whose lifelong commitment to Latino Theater in the United States and Latin America will have a lasting impact on the field”.

open image in gallery Sánchez had died aged 78 following a ‘long and painful illness’ ( WireImage/Getty )

In his acceptance speech, Sánchez said: “[It means] that we have done a lot but we have a lot more to do. That’s all it means. I’m humbled by it but at the same time I’m very proud.”

He added: “But I always feel we haven’t done enough. We still need to create more interest in the residents of Miami for theatre. That’s what we are still lacking.

“Don’t misunderstand me, I’m happy we are getting this award and it belongs to everybody who has helped Teatro Avante and the International Hispanic Theatre,” he continued. “But I have to be honest. I think there is more to be done.”

Sánchez concluded: “Miami is my home. So, I stay and fight, fight for what I believe and what I believe is good for the city. So, whatever it takes, for as long as it takes, I believe in theatre.”

Actress Verónica Abruza said of his death: “Sad news. Goodbye Mario Ernesto Sánchez. My condolences to his beloved children, family and friends.

“I will always remember how kind you were upon my arrival in Miami; your attention, your chivalry. May your soul unite with the source of light and love.”