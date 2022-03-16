Marilyn Miglin death: Home Shopping Network star and wife of Andrew Cunanan murder victim, dies aged 83
Miglin appeared as a character in ‘American Crime Story’
Home Shopping Network host Marilyn Miglin has died, aged 83.
Miglin, who was a Chicago beauty mogul before finding fame on the shopping channel in the US, died on Tuesday (15 March).
The news was announced by Chicago’s CBS affiliate CBS2, with TMZ reporting that she died from complications of a stroke.
Miglin hosted her show on the Home Shopping Network for more than 25 years, and was a leading businesswoman in Chicago. Over the years, she created numerous skin care products, cosmetics, and fragrances.
In July 1997, she was thrust into the spotlight after her husband Lee Miglin was killed in the garage of their home by Andrew Cunanan during the killing spree that also saw him assassinate fashion designer Gianni Versace.
She was portrayed in Ryan Murphy’s FX anthology series American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, which depicted the incident, by Judith Light.
Miglin is survived by two children.
