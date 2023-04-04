Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Marjorie Taylor Greene has scored 60 Minutes its second-lowest night of ratings this season, drawing only 6.6 million viewers.

Viewership for Sunday (2 April) night’s episode, featuring the controversial US Representative from Georgia, dropped 28.32 per cent from the week before, according to Nielsen ratings.

This is a low the CBS news show hasn’t seen since its 15 January episode, which drew the season’s lowest ratings with 6.33 million viewers.

The Independent understands the latest numbers are on par with the show’s 2022 ratings.

Days before the episode aired, the show’s account tweeted: “Georgia Republican Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene, nicknamed MTG, isn’t afraid to share her opinions, no matter how intense and in-your-face they are. She sits down with Lesley Stahl this Sunday on 60 Minutes.”

The tweet was met with strong criticism from angry audience members, who argued the show was giving the far-right politician a “national spotlight”.

“I will never watch again, ending about 30 years of being a 60 Minutes devotee. They should know their audience,” one responded.

“Shame on you guys. You hardly need to interview her to know what she is,” a second wrote.

Another called it “a new low for 60 Minutes”, with several others questioning the show’s credibility. “I thought 60 Minutes was a credible outlet? Is this parody?” one asked.

Despite the uproar, there were others who felt the interview was “important”.

“This is a hot take but I’m glad 60 minutes gave Marjorie Taylor Greene airtime. It’s important to interview one of the main leaders of the Republican Party so the American people know everything and I mean everything they support. Including denying school shootings,” American activist David Hogg wrote.

“I agree that her views need to be exposed to the public,” a second wrote, “however her responses were not sufficiently challenged. That’s the mark of a good interview.”

During the interview, Greene made several inflamatory remarks, including the claim that the Democrats are the “party of paedophiles”.

“They support grooming children… Even Joe Biden himself supports children being sexualised and having transgender surgeries,” she said.

Greene, who was elected to represent Georgia in the House in 2020, has been the subject of heavy disapproval among many on the left. Throughout her campaign, she vocalised her support for a variety of QAnon conspiracy theories and spread misinformation regarding Covid vaccinations.

60 Minutes airs on Sundays at 7pm EST on CBS.