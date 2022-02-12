The Masked Singer: Mark Feehily revealed as Robobunny on show finale

Westlife singer placed third in Saturday’s final

Isobel Lewis
Saturday 12 February 2022 19:58
Comments
The Masked Singer UK Season 3 teaser trailer

Mark Feehily was eliminated from The Masked Singer as he was unmasked as Robunny.

During Saturday (12 February) night’s final, Robobunny went head to head against Mushroom and Panda to be named series champion.

He was eliminated midway through the episode, placing in third.

Feehily said that The Masked Singer had been a “challenge” but had allowed him to push himself and given him new confidence.

He also said that he hadn’t told his fellow Westlife members that he was taking part in the show.

The episode began with the eliminated contestants returning to perform Lady Gaga’s “The Edge of Glory” with the finalists.

Robobunny was first to perform, dropping clues in his VT about video games and speaking with an American accent.

Robobunny performed in the final

(ITV)

However, the judges were unconvinced by the accent and theorised that he may be Irish instead.

A clue suggested that winning The Masked Singer would be Robobunny’s “second greatest achievement”.

Robobunny then sang “Run” by Snow Patrol.

Mo Gilligan guessed Donny Osmond, Davina McCall went for Ed Sheeran, Prince Harry or Busted’s Charlie Simpson, Jonathan Ross guessed Ronan Keating and Rita Ora thought it was Westlife’s Feehily.

Robobunny also performed a duet with previous winner Queen Bee, AKA Nicola Roberts.

