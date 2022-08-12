Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mark Ruffalo has questioned the variation between Star Wars projects when compared with Marvel‘s.

The actor, who plays Bruce Banner/Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), was responding to a question about whether there was “too much Marvel content”.

Ruffalo overtook the role of Hulk from Edward Norton in 2012’s Avengers Asssemble, and will return as the character in a new Disney Plus series titled She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

The series is the eighth MCU show to have been released in the space of 17 months, following titles including WandaVision, Loki and Hawkeye. In that same space of time, there have been six Marvel films released, with another 10 set to arrive in the coming years.

“It’s not something I worry about,” Ruffalo told Metro.co.uk in response. “I understand that these things run their course and then something else comes along.

“But the thing Marvel has done well is that, inside the MCU, just as they do with comic books, they let a director or an actor sort of recreate each piece to their own style, their likeness. Marvel generally lets them bring that to the material.

He then questioned the difference between Disney’s many Star Wars projects to have been released in recent years, including TV shows The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

“If you watch a Star Wars, you’re pretty much going to get the same version of Star Wars each time,” he said, adding: “It might have a little bit of humour. It might have a little bit of different animation. But you’re always, really, in that same kind of world.

Mark Ruffalo and Tatiana Maslany in ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ (Disney Plus)

“But with Marvel you can have a whole different feeling, even within the Marvel Universe.”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which stars Orphan Black’s Tatiana Maslany, will be released on Disney Plus on Wednesday 18 August.