Supernatural actors support co-star who suffers six ‘massive’ heart attacks

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The stars of US series Supernatural are sharing messages of support to Mark Sheppard after the actor survived six “massive” heart attacks, which left him close to death.

The 59-year-old actor, who played Crowley on the long-running CW series, told his fans on Sunday (3 December) he was “brought back from the dead four times” last week.

He wrote on Instagram: “You’re not going to believe this! Was on my way to an appointment yesterday when I collapsed in my kitchen. Six massive heart attacks later, and being brought back from dead 4 times I apparently had a 100% blockage in my LAD. The Widowmaker.”

Sheppard, who also appeared in Battlestar Galactica, continued: “If not for my wife, the @losangelesfiredepartment at Mullholland and the incredible staff @providencecalifornia St Joseph’s – I wouldn’t be writing this

“My chances of survival were virtually nil. I feel great. Humbled once more. Home tomorrow!”

After learning of Sheppard’s close brush with death, many of his Supernatural co-stars sent messages of support in the comments section of the actor’s Instagram post.

One actor to send him well wishes was Misha Collins, who played Castiel on the fantasy series. He replied: “Mark! You don’t need to do the most and biggest every time! 6 heart attacks? 2 or 3 would have been impressive enough.

“You’ve impressed us, okay. Now stop with this, heal up and get back on the road with us,” he continued. “Love you, pal.”

Mary Winchester star Samantha Smith added: “The angels had their eye on you, I can’t believe this happenedYou’re one in a million (which we knew but FFS you didn’t have to prove it). So much love to you & Sarah & your whole family.”

Felicia Day, who played Charlie Bradbury, wrote: “Omg mark I am so glad you’re recovering this is awful! Sending all my love to you and the family,” while Sheriff Jody Mills actor Kim Rhodes commented: “Mark. Just…. Mark. For you, I would have gone full Orpheus because no. You may NOT, sir. Thank you for staying.”

Mark Sheppard says he’s survivied ‘six massive heart attacks’ (Instagram)

Rachel Miner, who played the demon Meg in Supernatural, also commented, stating: “So grateful you stayed here with us! Sending you so much love!!” while Alaina Huffman, who played the demon Abbadon, said: “Omg Mark! my prayers for you and the family. I love you. thank you for staying with us!”

Meanwhile, Sebastian Roché, who played Balthazar, wrote: “Mate!!!! Get well soon, love you my friend.”

His Battlestar Galactica co-star Tricia Helfer added: “Oh my gosh, so glad you got great help. Heal up!!”