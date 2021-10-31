Mark Wright apologises after facing backlash over Tekashi 6ix9ine Halloween costume

Mark Wright has apologised after attracting backlash for dressing up as rapper 6ix9ine, who was convicted of a child sex crime, for Halloween.

The former The Only Way is Essex star wrote in an Instagram story today (31 October): “My apologies for last night’s Halloween picture.

“I only knew about Tekashi’s 6ix9ine’s music and not about his offences.”

The 34-year-old added: “Had I known, it would not have been my choice of costume.”

Wright attracted criticism last night (30 October) after he shared a photograph of himself dressed up as the rapper.

He accompanied the post with a caption reading: “Happy Halloween @6ix9ine.”

People on Twitter, however, were quick to criticise the reality star for his choice in costume.

One user shared a screenshot of 6ix9ine’s Wikipedia page highlighting his numerous legal problems, writing: “Feel like this is a massive own goal by Mark Wright.”

Tekashi 6ix9ine (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

6ix9ine – real name Daniel Hernandez, also known as Tekashi 6ix9ine – was sentenced to four years probation after admitting a felony count of using a child in a sexual performance in relation to a video of a 13-year-old girl in 2015.

In 2019, the 25-year-old pleaded guilty to a series of gang robberies and shootings.

The rapper initially denied the charges against him but entered a plea bargain, giving evidence against other gang members in order to get a reduced sentence.

In October that year, it was reported that he had signed a new $10m (£8m) record deal.