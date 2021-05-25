The actor Mark York, who played the role of Billy Merchant in the American sitcom The Office, died on 19 May at Miami Valley Hospital following “a brief and unexpected illness”.

“Even though he has been paraplegic since 1988, he had such an outgoing, uplifting, positive attitude and personality. He always tried to look at what he could accomplish and do, not what he couldn’t do,” an obituary statement from his family read.

York graduated from Arcanum High School and was a triple major graduate from Anderson University.

He appeared in shows such as The Office, Passions, 8 Simple Rules, and CSI New York, among others.

His loved ones wrote: “Mark could quote so many lines from movies and tell you who particular actors were in most movies.

“He spent many years living in California where he had many exciting moments pursuing his acting opportunities,” they wrote.

The 55-year-old actor was also a sports fan, and “especially liked the Cincinnati Reds, Ohio State football, and Kentucky Wildcats basketball”.

“Mark also loved coming home to his mom’s house and playing numerous table games with her and his brother Brian for hours on end. He was a competitive spirit that kept them laughing throughout their time together. He will be deeply missed by all the lives he has touched,” his family said.