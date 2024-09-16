Married at First Sight contestant jailed after abandoning RAF for dating show

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Married at First Sight star Alex Henry served 24 days in jail after deserting the RAF to appear on the Channel 4 dating show.

Based on the Danish series of the same name, the series follows a group of participants who agree to blindly marry a suitor chosen for them by a team of experts with backgrounds in psychology, psychotherapy, anthropology, and theology.

Henry abandoned his post at an electronic warfare base to film the Channel 4 series and was subsequently jailed by a military court. He was arrested by military police upon his return and served 24 days of his 34 day sentence before he was sacked.

The 28-year-old had reportedly asked to take extra leave last winter to take part in Married at First Sight, but this was denied by his commanding officer at RAF Spadeadam, Cumbria.

Henry ignored the decision and left his base to film the series anyway. A representative for the reality star told The Sun: “He returned after filming of his own volition and handed himself into the military authorities.

“He was sentenced to 34 days in a military prison and served 24 as a model inmate.”

In a social media post shared after filming the series, Henry told his followers: “Anything worth having in life comes with a risk.”

The Independent has contacted the RAF and Channel 4 for comment.

It comes shortly after the charity Women’s Aid expressed disappointment at Henry being allowed to appear on the show after concerns were made about his previous relationships.

Last year, he participated in another Channel 4 dating reality show, Let’s Make a Love Scene, but his episode never aired.

Channel 4 told the BBC it would not be cutting Mr Henry’s MAFS scenes as “the DBS (criminal record) check carried out on the contributor raised in the allegation was returned clear”.

A spokesperson for the broadcaster said in a statement: “MAFS UK contributors are subject to rigorous background vetting, including multiple independent psychological evaluations and a criminal record check before they can be cleared to take part.

“We cast contributors based on the information we are legally able to access and we continue to review this process to ensure checks are as thorough as legally possible.”

In response to the backlash against Henry’s casting, a Channel 4 representative later added: “MAFS UK was filmed several months ago and is not live, so Alexander will feature in the programs that have been edited and are due for broadcast later this month.

“There will also be promotional activity on the channel’s social media platforms during this time, in which Alexander may appear.”

Married at First Sight will return to Channel 4 on Monday, 16 September.