A female contestant has been removed from Married at First Sight UK for “aggression” and “unacceptable behaviour”.

Nikita Jasmine, a 26-year-old from Durham, appeared in the first two weeks of the newly revamped E4 series, during which she was described as having “sassiness, confidence and lots of opinions”.

However, she has since been asked to leave the reality show after “a situation escalated off camera”, Channel 4 has said.

The channel’s statement said that Nikita’s “aggression” had been “unacceptable and breached our agreed code of conduct on behaviour”, and added: “The wellbeing of cast and crew is our utmost priority at all times throughout production and beyond.”

They said that Nikita had apologised for the incident, which was not explained but has been resolved, with support offered to all those involved.

During Wednesday (8 September) night’s episode, which aired just hours after her removal was announced, Nikita was shown arguing with new husband Ant on their honeymoon.

She was also seen having an explosive row with fellow cast member Jordan after admitting that she thought her spouse wasn’t her “type” when she saw him at the altar.

Based on the US and Australian series of the same name, Married at First Sight UK sees two complete strangers matched according to the judgement of a panel of experts, marrying just minutes after meeting.

After living with each other for a while, they are then given the option to continue with the relationship or not.

Married at First Sight UK airs Monday to Thursday at 9pm on E4