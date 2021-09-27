Martin Compston has issued the perfect response to someone who compared the “crap endings” of Vigil and Line of Duty.

The sixth and final episode of BBC One’s submarine thriller, which is from the same producers as the network’s hugely successful Line of Duty, aired yesterday (26 September).

The episode has divided audiences, with some complaining that the last instalment made for an “underwhelming” conclusion to the series. You can read our recap of the episode here.

Some of those unhappy with the ending compared the drama’s finale to the heavily criticised ending of Line of Duty, which saw the big reveal of H’s identity.

One viewer – named David – addressed Compston specifically, writing: “So that’s #vigil and #lineofduty that had really crap endings.”

They then advised Compston to “choose the next series wisely”, quipping: “You don’t want to make it a hat trick.”

Compston – who starred as Craig Burke in Vigil and Steve Arnott in Line of Duty – responded to the dig on Twitter.

The 37-year-old joked: “I know Dave pal I’ve made an a*** of it. One the biggest new drama of the year [Vigil] and the other biggest drama of the year/century [Line of Duty]. Agents for the sack.”

Earlier this month, the BBC confirmed that Vigil had become the broadcaster’s “most-watched new drama of the year so far”.

Its first episode attracted an audience of 10.2 million viewers across the first seven days, revealed the network.

Likewise, the final episode of Line of Duty, which aired in May, was watched by an average of 12.8 million viewers.

The BBC said that it was the most-watched episode of any drama since modern records began in 2002, not including soaps.

While a second season of Vigil is yet to be confirmed, Anjli Mohindra – who starred as Tiffany Docherty – told Radio Times that “there’s been conversations” about a follow-up series.