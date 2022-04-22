Homes Under The Hammer presenter Martin Roberts was told he had had “hours to live” after having emergency heart surgery.

The property expert shared a video to Twitter from Royal United Hospital in Bath on Thursday (21 April) afternoon, which he opened saying: “Well, I have to say this isn’t where I expected to be watching Homes Under the Hammer today.”

The presenter explained that he’d been having chest pains and “feeling generally lousy” when he went to the hospital on Wednesday (20 April).

“Turns out I had a massive amount of fluid all around my heart, which was actually stopping my heart working,” he said.

“Had they not got rid of it, which they did in an emergency operation last night, then it’s sort of quite serious. Like, hours to live kind of c***.”

Roberts continued: “So anyway, here I am. Still around, thank goodness. The guardian angels and all those things.”

He said that while there were “lots of other complications” in catching the issue so late, he would update fans on his health.

Roberts’s social media was flooded with well wishes, with one fan writing: “Martin, glad they caught it in time. Put your feet up and hope to see you back up and around in a short while!”

“Oh my Martin , take care of yourself. Thank God the NHS got to work their magic on you,” another wrote.

Roberts replied to fans saying that while the experience was “super scary”, the NHS had been “amazing”.

Last month, the daytime presenter made headlines after personally taking emergency supplies to the Ukrainian border.