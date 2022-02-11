Netflix is removing a number of Marvel shows this month

Marvel fans may be reconsidering their Netflix subscription after this latest news.

It has been announced that a slew of Marvel shows will be leaving the streaming giant imminently, and moving to Disney Plus.

What’s On Netflix noted that as of Friday (11 February), every series in Netflix’s Defenders franchise is showing removal notices, warning viewers that they are due to be taken down from the service on 28 February.

The Defenders franchise includes the 2017 limited series Defenders,Daredevil, Iron Fist, and The Punisher.

Also within the franchise and therefore due to be removed are Krysten Ritter’s hit show Jessica Jones, and Mike Colter’s Luke Cage.

Netflix has confirmed that the below shows will be removed from the service later this month with the rights having reverted back to Disney.

Daredevil (Seasons 1–3)

Jessica Jones (Seasons 1–3)

Luke Cage (Seasons 1–2)

Iron Fist (Seasons 1–2)

The Defenders (Limited series)

The Punisher (Seasons 1–2)

The move will see over 160 episodes across six shows taken down from the streamer.

While the news will certainly be disappointing to Netflix users, it does not come as a surprise with Disney having begun to feature characters from Netflix Marvel shows within its in-house products.

Daredevil character Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) recently appeared in the Disney Plus show Hawkeye, with Daredevil (Charlie Cox) himself starring in Spider-Man: No Way Home.