Amazon Prime Video has decided to execute a new release strategy for the fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

Following the show’s two-year hiatus, Amazon Studios made the decision to release the first two episodes on 18 February followed by two episodes each week rather than a full season release on one day.

The decision to do so comes during a time when the competition for viewership is at an all-time high in a competitive television landscape.

In an interview with IndeWire , Myles McNutt, a TV critic and associate professor at Old Dominion University, said: “As more serious streaming competitors have entered the marketplace, the release models have destabilised.”

So, while Netflix’sSquid Game was successful with its binge release, some argue that other streaming platforms are no match to Netflix’sreign over its volume of content.

However, Marc Resteghini, Amazon Studios head of US and global development said of the decision for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’s release schedule: “There’s just a lot for the audience to digest.”

He continued: “It felt like this was an opportunity to really allow people to savour the individual episodes. And two [episodes] felt like the right number. One felt like it would be cruel.”

Resteghini added: “And it’s not just the dialogue. It’s the production design, it’s the costumes, it’s the attention to detail. We want people to really be able to immerse themselves in this and appreciate the immense amount of hard work that went into the last two years of getting this season ready.”

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video now.